Sarah Jessica Parker, 59, says this spray 'is a must' for giving hair more body

The actress recommends this stylist-approved volumizer over dry shampoo and hair spray for thicker tresses without the crunch.

Not all of us were born with thick, flowy hair, and as we age, many of us see our once-abundant tresses thin. While there are plenty of anti-hair loss treatments on the market, they can take time to deliver results. If you're just looking for a quick boost, a volumizing spray is the way to go. We've found just the one: Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray. Well, let's give credit where it's due: Sarah Jessica Parker who put it on our radar. The actress — one of Normant's clients — recommends it for its thickening abilities.

When a style icon like Parker says a beauty product is worth getting, we listen. And when the product comes from her longtime hairstylist, even better. "This is a must," Parker told People. "It works for so many people. Use it instead of dry shampoo or hair spray to give your hair more body." (A bevy of other celebs have also been blown away — pun intended — by this spray, from Meghan Markle to Brooke Shields.)

What sets this volumizing spray apart from others? It was formulated with hydration and weightlessness in mind — no crispy curls to see here. It contains zeolite minerals to enhance hair density, along with white lupine protein, which can help strengthen strands to promote hair retention. It's also free of sulfates and parabens, in addition to being cruelty-free.

To use it, all you do is lift up small sections of dry hair and give them a little spritz underneath, aiming at the roots. You can use your fingers to style it as you like once that's done — easy breezy. While a little goes a long way, its lightweight formula means hair won't feel greasy, even if you apply a little too much.

Look at those locks! We'll take all of the Sarah Jessica Parker hair-care secrets we can get. (Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker isn't the only one loving this volumizing spray — tons of Amazon customers are fans too.

"I’m 70 and recently experienced thinning hair," shared a five-star reviewer. "This product gives me twice as much hair. Godsend."

"Best hair volumizer I've found," raved another impressed user. "It adds great height, texture and hold while remaining soft and moveable."

"A great tool for those of us with fine hair," gushed a final fan. "Provides overall body, plumping up strands as well as volumizing specific sections of hair by spraying from underneath and then gently blending [the] sections. Also extends time between washings and lifecycle of follicles." Their one note: "[The] scent is very pleasant, but can be a little overwhelming if used excessively."

Other users agreed that the scent might be an acquired taste: "I am not crazy about the odor, which is neither bad nor good. It just smells like hairspray," wrote one otherwise satisfied shopper.

