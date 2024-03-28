You may be eligible for money in $45 million for Walmart class-action lawsuit. How to check

If you bought certain weighted goods at the meat counter or bags of citrus at a Walmart in the last five years or so, you may be eligible to get money back as part of a $45 million class-action lawsuit settlement that claimed the largest retailer in the U.S. overcharged for some items.

Kukorinis v. Walmart Inc., filed in October 2022, claimed that Walmart charged more for weighted foods such as packaged meat and seafood than the shelf price indicated, falsely mislabeled the weight on bagged oranges and grapefruit, and overcharged for clearance items.

The company denies the allegations and any wrongdoing but has agreed to a settlement. The US District Court in Tampa will decide whether to approve it on June 12, but deadlines for submitting a claim or excluding yourself are coming up before then.

Here's what you need to know.

Walmart settlement: Who is eligible to submit a claim?

If you bought weighted goods or bagged citrus in person at a Walmart in the U.S. or Puerto Rico between Oct. 18, 2018, through Jan. 19, 2024, you're eligible. Sam's Club purchases are not included in the settlement. The district court judge and family members, counsel, and Walmart executives may not participate.

What products are included in the Walmart settlement?

The items in question were "weighted goods" and "bagged citrus."

Weighted goods: Variable weight meat, poultry, pork and seafood products that are labeled with a price embedded bar code and designated by Walmart as part of its Department 93 products. You can see the list of examples here.

Bagged Citrus: Organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and navel oranges sold in Walmart stores that were sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags, according to the settlement. You can see examples here, although that list only includes oranges and grapefruit.

Online and resale purchases don't count, only items bought in-person at a Walmart location.

Do I need a receipt to file a claim in the Walmart settlement?

No, but you won't be eligible for as much cash back. You may be able to use Walmart's Receipt Lookup to find your records.

How much money can I get in the Walmart settlement?

The actual amounts will depend on the court's approval of the settlement and then the number of people who file claims. Subject to that, according to the settlement:

If you have a receipt, proof of purchase or other documentation that shows eligible purchases and prices, you can get back 2% of the total cost up to $500.

If you don't have a receipt: For up to 50 eligible items claimed, you're entitled to $10 For purchases of 51 to 75 eligible items claimed, you're entitled to $15 For purchases of 76 to 100 eligible items claimed, you're entitled to $20 For purchases of 101 or more eligible items claimed, you're entitled to $25



How do I get money from the Walmart settlement?

You must be eligible and you must submit a claim form, available at walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com, by June 5, 2024. You can file it electronically or mail it in. You will not receive a payment if you do not file.

The deadline to exclude yourself from the settlement (you wouldn't get money from the settlement but you'd be able to sue the company yourself if you wish) or to object to or comment on the settlement is May 22.

How many Walmarts are there in Oklahoma?

There are 122 Walmart stores in Oklahoma, including 14 in Oklahoma City and 10 in Tulsa.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Walmart groceries settlement: Are you eligible to claim money back?