Man sentenced for string of 45 thefts from Sacramento-area Target stores. Here’s what he took

A West Sacramento man was sentenced last week to four years in prison for about 45 retail theft incidents from Target stores in the Sacramento area, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Over about one year, Nicholas Juarez Lopez stole more than $18,000 worth of Lego sets, action figures, electronics and household items, prosecutors said in a news release.

The incidents started in January 2022, and Juarez Lopez told investigators he resold the items to support his drug habit, according to the news release.





Juarez Lopez pleaded no contest in Yolo Superior Court to two counts of grand theft and attempted grand theft, enhanced by prior felony convictions. He was sentenced Friday.

Juarez Lopez’s conviction came under the “Fast Pass” program implemented last fall by Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig, which allows retailers to report shoplifting incidents directly to the District Attorney’s Office rather than to police.

Police responses can be delayed, which allows prosecutors tasked with making a charging decision to view the incident faster, Reisig said in a news conference announcing the Fast Pass program.

Reisig in a statement Monday said Juarez Lopez’s case “is a testament to the program’s success.”