Man sentenced to nearly two years for eluding Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly two years in prison for eluding Norfolk police in a stolen car and possession of a firearm while being a felon.

According to officials, on Oct. 17, 23-year-old Myles Stillman Benton was seen by a Norfolk Police officer driving a Ford Fusion on Campostella Road. The officer looked up the vehicle information and found that Benton was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Spotsylvania.

Myles Benton (Courtesy: Norfolk City Jail)

While the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Benton fled at a high rate of speed, which led to a chase throughout Norfolk. Eventually, Benton crashed the vehicle at a dead end on Sixth View Street.

After the crash, officers found two firearms on the drivers side of the vehicle.

Benton pled guilty on Wednesday to felony eluding and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Robert B. Rigney sentenced Benton to one year and nine months in prison, and a four year suspended sentence on the condition Benton completes two years of good behavior following his release.

“Once again, we see a person make his situation worse by fleeing from the police,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said. “By fleeing, Mr. Benton endangered himself and others and made his prison sentence longer. When the police turn on their lights, everyone must stop.”

