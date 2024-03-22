Man killed by bounty hunter in Newark, police say

(KRON) — A bail fugitive recovery worker, also known as a “bounty hunter,” fatally shot a man in Newark on Cedar Boulevard this week, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:48 p.m. Tuesday. Newark police said a bail fugitive recovery worker and a second employee of a bail bonds company attempted to find and apprehend a man who had failed to appear in court.

The man’s no-show in court made him a fugitive pending felony charges, the Newark Police Department said.

When the bounty hunter found the man, an “altercation” occurred, and the man was shot. NPD said, “The bail fugitive recovery person remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.”

The bounty hunter was not arrested. It’s unclear if the fatally shot man was armed during the altercation. The identities of the man and the bounty hunter were not released by law enforcement.

The Newark Police Department is working with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau as the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are interviewing witnesses in order to establish a chain of events around the deadly incident.

NPD wrote, “bail fugitive recovery persons, also known as bounty hunters, track down bailees who have become fugitives. If an accused person out on bail fails to appear at their court date, the bail agent who posted the bond for the accused may contract with a bail recovery agent to retrieve the fugitive.”

The Bail Fugitive Recovery Persons Act which took effect on July 1, 2023, changed the law to require all bail recovery agents are licensed by the Department of Insurance.

