Man kidnaps woman, goes to prison and kidnaps her again after release, Florida cops say

A man accused of kidnapping a woman went to prison in Florida, then he was released and kidnapped the same woman two months later, authorities said.

Jeffrey Holley, 53, is now back in jail and faces 11 charges.

His attorney information is not available in Santa Rosa County court records.

Holley was found guilty on charges of false imprisonment and kidnapping his girlfriend in August 2022 and was sentenced to prison, but he was released early on Feb. 8, 2024, according to county officials.

After his release, he sought out the same woman he was accused of kidnapping before and stayed with her for four days until the incident, Santa Rosa County deputies said in an arrest affidavit.

The evening of April 26, the woman told Holley he needed to find another place to stay, authorities reported. That’s when he took her phone and keys, assaulted her, then bound her hands and feet with duct tape, authorities said.

He later removed the tape and returned her keys, but when she tried to escape, her truck wouldn’t start, she told deputies.

She tried twice to flee to the neighbor’s home, but both times he dragged her back to the garage, where he restrained her with rope and duct tape until a neighbor called the police, deputies said.

The neighbor requested a welfare check when they couldn’t reach the woman and saw Holley take zip ties from the woman’s truck and go back in the home, Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson said in an April 29 news conference.

Law enforcement said they found the woman on the floor of the garage, while Holley fled into the woods and was brought into custody by a K-9.

Johnson called the repeat kidnapping a “textbook example of the revolving door” of crime.

“When he got sentenced the first time for doing the exact same thing, he got sentenced to two years in prison,” Johnson said. “So obviously that did not have an effect on him because as soon as he got out he did it one more time.”

Holley currently faces an array of charges, including multiple counts of kidnapping, domestic violence battery and theft, Santa Rosa County records show.

Santa Rosa County is one of the westernmost counties in the Florida Panhandle, just east of Pensacola and the Alabama border.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

22-year-old reports man raped her, then he kidnaps and kills her next day, TN cops say

Mom of 2 killed by husband one day before divorce is finalized, Colorado officials say

Estranged husband took Uber to wife’s house, snuck in and killed her, PA officials say

Man kidnaps ex and says he’s going to ‘skin her alive’ before fatal crash, WA cops say