Man hospitalized after Sunday night shooting at East Fort Worth gas station

A 23-year-old man remains hospitalized after being shot Sunday night in East Fort Worth, according to police.

The man was shot at a gas station in the 6600 block of Meadowbrook Drive around 6 p.m., according to police records and a department spokesperson. Officers who responded found him there with several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting, but police do not have an identity or description of a suspect.

Anybody with information should reach out to Fort Worth police.