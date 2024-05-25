Man found dead at KC car wash identified by police. Shooting was near I-70 exit ramp

Police identified a man who was killed in a shooting Friday night and found by officers.

Kevion D. Bifford, 37, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound on Van Brunt Boulevard, near Interstate 70.

Kansas City police officers heard gunshots while driving on patrol near 31st and Van Brunt Boulevard around 6:30 p.m., said Captain Jake Becchina, a police spokesperson.

Following the sound, officers were directed to the car wash.

Emergency responders pronounced Bifford dead on the scene.

Officers believe Bifford was shot near the exit ramp leading off of I-70 onto Van Brunt.

Police were canvassing for witnesses and processing for evidence on Friday to identify what led up to the shooting. No other information was available Saturday.

Bifford’s killing marks the 57th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data collected by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

At this time last year, 68 homicides had taken place in the city, according to Star data.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

The Star’s Ilana Arougheti contributed reporting.