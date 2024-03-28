Man fatally shot in West Anchorage apartment parking lot

Mar. 28—A man was fatally shot early Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Anchorage's Turnagain neighborhood, police said.

Charges had not been filed as of midday Thursday and there was no suspect information available, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

A separate shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries was reported in South Anchorage later Thursday morning, police said.

In the first shooting, officers were called to the 2800 block of West 31st Avenue at 12:06 a.m. and found a man with "at least one gunshot wound to his upper body," police said. He was transported to a hospital but later died, they said.

Few details were immediately available, including whether the victim and shooter knew each other and what circumstances surrounded the shooting, police said. Renee Oistad, a spokeswoman for the department, did not provide additional information Thursday afternoon, citing the ongoing investigation. She said there was not a public safety concern.

In the second incident, one man was shot outside a residence on the 300 block of Daily Avenue around 8:20 a.m. and transported to the hospital life threatening injuries, police said.

At least one person was detained for questioning, although charges were not filed by early Thursday afternoon, according to police. Investigators believe they contacted everyone involved, police said.

The investigations into both shootings were ongoing and police asked anyone with information, including surveillance footage of the area, to call dispatch at 311, option 1, or 907-786-8900, option 0. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

Anchorage police have investigated seven deaths as homicides so far this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.