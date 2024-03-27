Man Dies After Motorcycle Test Drive Goes Wrong At Harley-Davidson Dealership

A man died after he crashed into the exterior wall of a Florida shopping center while test-driving a motorcycle, according to local authorities.

Police in Titusville said that officers responded to the incident Monday at 2405 South Hopkins Ave., where the Miracle City Harley-Davidson dealership is located.

An investigation revealed that the man, identified as 68-year-old Richard Peach of Cocoa, had been test-driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the parking area of the Titus Landing shopping center. But he “lost control” of the vehicle, causing him to collide with the rear wall of an empty shopping venue, authorities said, noting that “speed was a factor in the crash.”

Peach, who had worn a helmet, was taken to a local hospital where he died of unspecified injuries about 25 minutes after police responded.

Harley-Davidson didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

An eyewitness who works in the Titus Landing area told Orlando’s Fox 35 that the motorcyclist had appeared to be “going the wrong way” down a nearby street.

“I’m incredibly shocked,” Christopher Maglione said after the incident. “I’ve never heard of anything like that happening in this plaza before ever.”

No one else was injured in the crash, which remains under investigation, authorities said.

Related...