Man arrested after carwash fire in Los Banos, police say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly setting a carwash in Los Banos on fire, the Los Banos Police Department said.

Officers say on Monday, at approximately 7:20 a.m., they responded to the Los Banos Carwash, located in the 800 block of W. Pacheco Boulevard for a report of a commercial fire.

Police say they, along with firefighters, arrived on the scene and found the carwash building engulfed in flames.

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they determined that the fire was intentionally set. The suspect in this case was identified as Antiono “Jacob” Perez of Los Banos

On Wednesday, investigators say Perez was located and placed under arrest on suspicion of arson. He was later transported and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the investigating officers, Aaron Goins or Manuel Arreola at 209-827-7070.

