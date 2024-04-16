Man admits to killing Northampton mom of two. But was it premeditated?

There is no doubt Thadius McGrath killed Samantha Rementer in 2022, but it will be up to a Bucks County judge to decide if it was an accident or premeditated.

On Monday, McGrath, 37, of South Chatham, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to general homicide and related felonies and misdemeanors in the murder of Rementer who was beaten and strangled in front of her 4-year-old daughter.

But he opted to have Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Wallace Bateman Jr. decided if he is guilty of first-degree or third-degree murder. The difference in sentencing is life without parole versus a maximum of 40 years in prison. Bateman could make a decision as early as Tuesday when hearing testimony is expected to wrap.

Samantha Rementer poses with her daughters shortly before she was murdered on June 8, 2022.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office presented a half-dozen witnesses, including McGrath's father. Prosecutor Thomas Gannon said McGrath admitted to his father that he strangled Rementer after an argument, telling him, "Dad, I'm going to jail."

The 31-year-old Rementer was found dead in her children’s bedroom in the 2000 block of Clarke Court on June 8, 2022. Her two daughters, then ages 1 and 4, were found unarmed.

The older daughter answered the door for police doing a well-being check wearing only underwear and head-to-toe covered in blood. In police body cam video shown in the court the hysterical girl told police that her mommy and daddy were dead.

Authorities allege after killing Rementer, McGrath called his parents in Massachusetts and confessed; his mother called Bucks County’s 911 center fearing her son was going to harm himself.

In court Monday, the prosecution played the 911 call.

Officials escort defendant Thadius McGrath after his preliminary hearing in which he was accused of the murder of Northampton resident Samantha Remender in 2022, outside District Court 07-2-01 building on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Authorities described McGrath and Rementer as involved in a romantic relationship. McGrath is not the father of the children, but he was a friend of Rementer’s longtime boyfriend, and the father of the children, who passed away suddenly in 2021, authorities said.

Northampton police officer John Kenney testified that after handing off the older daughter to another officer he went back into the house to see if other were people inside; he found the younger girl in a highchair in the kitchen, and “a ton of blood” on the walls, floors, furniture and doors of the house.

Rementer was found on a bedroom floor covered with a blanket and what appeared to be a jacket, Kenney testified.

A bloodstained cord to an overturned standing lamp was tied tightly around her neck, the officer testified. An autopsy confirmed strangulation as the cause of death.

In the master bedroom, police found McGrath alive on the floor with a gunshot wound to the face. Two officers who responded to the scene testified that they heard a popping sound shortly before the older daughters unlocked and opened the front door.

A 9-mm semi-automatic handgun that apparently belonged to Rementer's late boyfriend was found near his body.

McGrath survived, but he has permanent head and facial injuries. He wears a protective helmet, lost his right eye, and the right side of his face is severely damaged.

The girl told police that they were supposed to go to the pool and that daddy accidentally shot himself in the face and he was bleeding.

The child also told police that her mom and Tad were arguing before he hit her mother with a lamp and a ladder.

“She got blood in her eyes, but it was an accident because she was really on his nerves,” the girl said.

In a video recorded forensic interview with a Bucks County Child Advocacy Center interviewer days after the murder, the older child described watching McGrath—who she called "Thad" — repeatedly hit her mother with a stepladder and lamp, and tying the lamp wire around her neck.

"No, please. I have two children," the girl recalled her mother telling McGrath.

When the interviewer asked her what McGrath said in response, the girl said, "I don't care about it."

After he killed Rementer, the girl told police that McGrath put her and her sister in the kitchen. He gave her a cheese stick before leaving the room. Soon after, the girl said she heard a loud sound that she thought was a balloon popping.

"He got blood all over the place even like eyelids like mommy," the girl said.

As the video played family members of Rementer appeared visibly upset and avoided looking at the screen.

McGrath’s defense attorney Keith Williams pointed out in cross examination that in the videos the girl told police multiple times that McGrath accidentally killed Rementer.

But Gannon countered the girl also told police McGrath also “accidentally” shot himself in the head.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at Jciavaglia@gannett.com

