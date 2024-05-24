MAGA Idiots Fail to Spin Away Embarrassing Fact on Trump Bronx Rally

Team Trump is up to their old tricks again and falsely claiming a lackluster rally in the Bronx on Thursday drew a crowd of 25,000 supporters. This estimate comically contradicts on-the-ground reports, the NYPD, aerial views, and the laws of physics.

But reality is no match for the notoriously anti-factual Trump and his supporters, who have been obsessed with lying about his crowd size since the 2017 inauguration—and have become the living embodiment of the Nazi-era propaganda tactic of “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth.”

In reality, Trump requested an event permit for 3,500 people according to The New York Times. On Thursday, 3,400 tickets had been issued for the rally, according to NYPD statements made to Raw Story. How many ticket holders showed up is unclear, but according to live aerial shots from ABC, Trump’s rally was confined to just one area of the palatial park: the amphitheater.



Tweet screenshot with photo of crowd size (not a huge crowd)

Conservatives’ claims of 25,000 showing out in the Bronx is roughly 30 times what reality depicts of around 800 people in Crotona Park’s amphitheater, with a few hundred hanging around past the gates. For comparison, Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo fits 30,000 people—as noted by a crowd size visualizer blog this reporter has often referred to when people violently inflate their numbers.

Were 25,000 people tightly packed to have shown up in the Bronx, they would have occupied 13.8 baseball diamonds. With room to move around, a crowd that big would have occupied 30.8 baseball diamonds. But aerial visuals indicate Trump supporters on Thursday left the baseball field-sized amphitheater less than a quarter full, roughly the size of one baseball diamond—or around 800 people.