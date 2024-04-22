Macon suspect arrested after pouring gasoline on victim, starting fire nearby, deputies say

A Macon suspect has been arrested after they allegedly poured gas on someone and then started a fire nearby, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Kimberly Lashawn Brooks, 53, in connection to the aggravated assault which happened on Log Cabin Drive.

Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday regarding an altercation in Macon and found a 25-year-old woman outside of a residence on Log Cabin Drive with gasoline poured on her clothing and face.

A fire was also discovered inside the residence, according to officials.

Deputies said the victim was treated on scene.

After further investigation, Brooks was identified as the suspect in connection to the incident.

Brooks was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree arson and was being held without bond Monday.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Monday. More information was expected to be released as it became available.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.