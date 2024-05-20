Louisville Sherman Minton Bridge reopening delayed until Friday, officials say

Officials say the Sherman Minton Bridge will remain closed until Friday after delays in an ongoing renovation project.

According to the Sherman Minton Renewal website, the bridge, originally set to reopen on Monday, had eastbound lanes closed for repairs to the lower bridge approaches on May 6. The Indiana Department of Transportation posted an update on Sunday night saying that I-64 eastbound, between Market St and I-64 Kentucky, will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Friday.

The bridge was the first interstate bridge in Louisville when it opened in 1962 and carries about 70,000 vehicles each day. The five-phase renovation process which began in 2021 is intended to create "long-term repairs needed to extend the life of the bridge" up to 30 years, according to the project website.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen on Friday after delays in renovations