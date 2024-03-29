Looking for free solar eclipse glasses? These OKC libraries are handing them out

The Metropolitan Library System is handing out free solar eclipse glasses at each of its library branches ahead of the solar eclipse in two weeks.

Here's how to get your hands on solar eclipse glasses.

What time is the solar eclipse? Search your ZIP code for a viewing guide

Free solar eclipse glasses at OKC libraries locations

The Metropolitan Library Systems announced it'd distribute eclipse glasses with select Take-Home Kits and Steam programs at the library in March.

Starting April 1, the library announced it will hand out the remaining glasses at each library system while supplies last, limiting distribution to one pair per household.

More: Don't have any solar eclipse viewing glasses? Make your own eclipse viewer

How to make sure solar eclipse glasses are safe

There's one caveat to all this as you do your eclipse glasses shopping: There are plenty of fakes and imitators out there, so make sure you're buying a properly certified pair.

Don't worry: It's easier to verify your purchase than you may think. For your convenience, the American Astronomical Society maintains a curated list of approved vendors. In preparation for the upcoming eclipse primarily concentrated in North America, the organization has updated its list to give priority to North American manufacturers.

Here are a few options the society recommends:

The organization, which ensures eclipse glasses are in compliance with the International Organization for Standardization, says most approved vendors use solar filters manufactured by AstroSolar and Thousand Oaks Optical, according to Space.com. Regardless, your best bet is to look for a product that is labeled with "ISO," a surefire sign that the independent organization vouches for the product's safety and quality.

To be ISO-approved, solar eclipse glasses have to meet a host of requirements, the most important of which arguably pertains to how much of the sun's light is able to transmit through the filters.

When shopping Amazon or other retailers, look elsewhere if a seller's name is not one of the verified suppliers on the American Astronomical Society's list.

What time is the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024?

In Oklahoma City, the moon will start to pass over the sun about 12:30 p.m. on April 8, which is a Monday. The eclipse, while only partial in OKC, will peak at about 1:40 p.m.

The time will vary depending on the part of the state you're in, you can find your city on this map to see what time the eclipse will happen and what it will look like in your area.

Contributing: Eric Lagatta

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where to get free eclipse glasses in Oklahoma City: 2024 solar eclipse