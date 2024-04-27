Longmont police notes: Theft reported on Airport Road

Apr. 27—Friday

—11:06 a.m. A resident reported a theft in the 2400 block of Airport Road. Police have no investigative leads.

—1:41 p.m. Officers took a report of trespassing and theft in the 400 block of South Martin Street.

—4:28 p.m. Police were sent to the 400 block of Fourth Avenue for a report of an assault.

—5:19 p.m. Police arrested a man for DUI in the 2000 block of Collyer Street.

—6:51 p.m. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting in the 500 block of South Hover Street. They arrested one man.

—8:28 p.m. Police arrested a man for DUI in the 2200 block of Main Street.