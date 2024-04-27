Lockout lifted at Boles ISD

Apr. 26—For more than six hours Friday, Boles ISD was on a "building secure" — in which the outside doors were locked but students were otherwise able have classes as normal — in response to a nearby manhunt being conducted by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

The search was after two suspects who had reportedly attempted to steal a trailer early that morning and then struck the owner of the trailer with the trailer, the Hunt County Sheriff's Department explained. The victim was then airlifted, and was in critical condition at the time.

Before 8 a.m., officers located the trailer and a suspects' vehicle in the 6800 block of County Road 3512 and were able to set up a perimeter in the area to pursue the two white males, who had fled on foot.

While the lockout at Boles was lifted at around 2:20 p.m., the Herald-Banner has not received any updated information on the status of the investigation as of press time.