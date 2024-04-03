Live updates: Tornado watch issued for 20 counties across Florida

A strong cold front is moving through Florida today, bringing with it the potential for hail, tornadoes, strong winds and flooding rainfall.

Here's the latest on what's happening.

Tornado watch issued for 20 Florida counties

A tornado watch has been issued until 5 p.m. April 3, 2024.

10:43 a.m.: A tornado watch has been issued until 5 p.m. for a large swath of Florida from Jacksonville, through Orlando and into Spring Hill on Florida's west coast.

Counties in the watch include:

Florida counties included in the tornado watch are:

Alachua

Bradford

Citrus

Clay

Duval

Flagler

Gilchrist

Hernando

Lake

Levy

Marion

Nassau

Orange

Pasco

Putnam

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Union

Volusia

A couple of tornadoes are possible, along with isolated hail up to half-inch size.

Wind gusts up to 70 mph, also are possible.

60-mph winds, penny-sized hail, tornado all possible

10:14 a.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 11:15 a.m. for Lake City, Alachua and High Springs.

Winds up to 60 mph, penny-sized hail and a tornado are all possible.

Special weather statement warns of 50-mph winds

9:04 a.m.: A special weather statement warns of strong winds for Lake City, Live Oak and Watertown until 9:45 a.m.

Winds up to 50 mph are forecast.

Special weather statement issued for strong winds

7:49 a.m.: A special weather statement has been issued for Live Oak, Jasper in Florida and Statenville, Georgia, until 8:30 a.m. EDT. Winds up to 50 mph are possible.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

