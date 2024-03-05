Live updates: Oklahomans vote for presidential candidates on Super Tuesday

It's Super Tuesday, and Oklahoma voters are heading to the polls to vote for their pick for presidential candidates.

Votes cast today will help determine which candidates will represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the November elections. Local primary elections in Oklahoma are scheduled for the summer.

We're tracking events today as they unfold and will share updates after polls close at 7 p.m. Watch this page for updates.

Who is on the primary presidential ballot in Oklahoma?

On Oklahoma's ballot this year in the presidential primaries are eight Republicans, six Democrats and two Libertarians.

Donald J. Trump, 77

Nikki Haley, 51

Ron DeSantis, 45

Chris Christie, 61

Ryan L. Binkley, 56

David Stuckenberg, 42

Asa Hutchinson, 73

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38

Democratic candidates:

Joseph Biden Jr., 81

Dean Phillips, 54

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato, 47

Marianne Williamson, 71

Stephen Lyons, 62

Cenk Uygur, 53

Libertarian candidates

Jacob Hornberger, 73

Chase Oliver, 38

Who can vote in Oklahoma's primary elections?

Oklahoma's primary elections are closed, which means only voters registered with a party can vote in that party's primary. The Oklahoma Democratic Party will allow independents to vote in its primaries and runoff primaries during the 2024-2025 election years.

Voters can change their party affiliation before April 1, 2024, then state law prohibits party affiliation changes April 1 through Aug. 31. Party affiliation changes submitted during the closed period will be processed on Sept. 1, 2024. Changes can be made online through the OK Voter Portal.

