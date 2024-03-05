Everything you need to know for Oklahoma primary elections on Super Tuesday

Welcome to Super Tuesday 2024!

In Oklahoma, voters will be selecting a presidential candidate to represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the November general election. Primaries for other state and local offices are scheduled for the summer months.

Ready to cast your vote? Here's everything you need to know.

Live updates: Oklahomans vote for presidential candidates on Super Tuesday

Who can vote in Oklahoma's primary elections?

Oklahoma's primary elections are closed, which means only voters registered with a party can vote in that party's primary. The Oklahoma Democratic Party will allow independents to vote in its primaries and runoff primaries during the 2024-2025 election years.

Voters can change their party affiliation before April 1, 2024, then state law prohibits party affiliation changes April 1 through Aug. 31. Party affiliation changes submitted during the closed period will be processed on Sept. 1, 2024. Changes can be made online through the OK Voter Portal.

Oklahoma primaries: Everything you need to know for the 2024 presidential election

What do I need to take to the polls?

You will need a valid photo ID, or the voter registration card you received from your County Election Board when you registered to vote. Valid IDs must be issued by either the federal government, the state or a tribal nation, and the expiration date must be past the election date. You can find more information here.

When are elections taking place this year?

March 5: Presidential preference primary

June 18: State Supreme Court; primary for federal offices: U.S. House; primary for county offices; primary for state offices: State Senate and State House

Aug. 27: Primary runoff for federal, county and state offices

Nov. 5: General election

More: Presidential candidates skip Oklahoma ahead of Super Tuesday

How can I see Oklahoma election primary results?

You can see live election results and live updates at Oklahoman.com.

- Alexia Aston and Jana Hayes contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma primary elections guide 2024: How to vote, find results