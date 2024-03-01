When is Super Tuesday? Oklahoma ready for presidential primary elections 2024

Next week, Oklahomans will vote during Super Tuesday to decide which candidates they want to represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the November presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump is the front-runner in the Republican race, and U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Here's everything we know about Super Tuesday.

What is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday is the date most states hold their presidential primaries and caucuses — in this case, 15 states and one U.S. territory — will hold elections.

Super Tuesday has long been viewed as the day that could significantly alter the course of the presidential primaries since the most delegates are at stake. The primaries usually land in March, but occasionally are also held in February.

When is Super Tuesday?

This year, Super Tuesday is on March 5, but early voting in Oklahoma starts Thursday, Feb. 29 and goes through Saturday, March 2.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Voters must vote in the county in which they are registered. A list of early voting locations for Oklahoma can be found on the state election board's website.

On March 5, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Use the OK Voter Portal to find your polling place, change an address, change your political affiliation and view a sample ballot.

Which states vote during Super Tuesday?

Alabama

Alaska (GOP only)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

U.S. territory of American Samoa.

Iowa's Democratic Party will also release the results of its mail-in voting on March 5.

Super Tuesday polls

Trump is likely to be the Republican presidential nominee against Democratic incumbent Biden, according to polling.

Trump is the front-runner in the race, polling well above his remaining rival, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, according to multiple polls.

Still, Haley has vowed to stay in the contest and Super Tuesday could be her last shot at representing a competitive campaign against Trump, who has loomed large over the Republican party as its de facto leader.

When is the 2024 presidential election?

The presidential election is set for Nov. 5, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting for the presidential election will be from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma elections 2024: When is Super Tuesday in Oklahoma?