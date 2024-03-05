What's on Tuesday's ballot in Oklahoma? Trump, taxes, liquor and OG&E

Oklahomans will cast their ballots Tuesday to select presidential nominees for the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties.

Oklahoma participates in Super Tuesday, where political parties in more than a dozen states will select their preferred nominee.

As a winner-take-all state, all of Oklahoma's partisan delegates will be allocated to the winners. President Joe Biden is the clear front-runner to secure the Democratic nomination, while former President Donald Trump enjoys a comfortable lead over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the assignment of delegates.

Every registered voter in Oklahoma will be allowed to cast a ballot, with restrictions.

GOP and Libertarian ballots will only be received by members of those parties. The Oklahoma Democratic Party allows unaffiliated, or independent, voters the right to cast a ballot for their candidates.

Norman voters also will have a second chance to approve a franchise agreement between the city and electricity utility Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co.

Presidential front-runners on the ballot

The 2024 election landscape has shifted in recent weeks with several major candidates suspending their campaigns. However, because those decisions came after an important electoral deadline in Oklahoma, their names will still appear on ballots handed to voters Tuesday.

Presidential candidates on the Republican ballot

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ron DeSantis

Ryan L. Binkley

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

Nikki Haley

Chris Christie

Presidential candidates on the Democratic ballot

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Marianne Williamson

Cenk Uygur

Stephen Lyons

Armando Mando Perez-Serrato

Dean Phillips

Presidential candidates on the Libertarian ballot

Chase Oliver

Jacob Hornberger

Local questions up for a vote: Noman OG&E, Canadian County brunch liquor sales, Logan County sales tax

Voters living in Norman will also be deciding whether to approve a franchise agreement between the city and electric utility provider OG&E. The ordinance would give OG&E the exclusive right to distribute and sell electricity within city limits for the next 25 years.

This will be the second time that the city of Norman has asked voters to approve the long-term agreement. The earlier vote on an identical ordinance took place in January 2023, but less than 40% supported the franchise agreement at that time.

The last franchise agreement expired in 2018, but OG&E has continued providing service for Norman residents under a month-to-month agreement.

Canadian County residents will be voting on whether to let restaurants sell alcohol during Sunday brunch. Under current law, customers dining on Sundays have to wait until 2 p.m. to order liquor-by-the-drink.

In Logan County, three proposals on the ballot would extend the current sales tax for another 15 years. Combined, the three-fourths of a penny sales tax goes to fund roads and bridges, the county jail and local fire departments.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma 2024 primary election: Candidates, local issues on the ballot