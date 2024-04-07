Get live solar eclipse coverage Monday (from photos to videos and more). Here's how
Astronomy lovers, your time has come! The total solar eclipse, one of the biggest celestial events of the century, is here Monday.
The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and make its way across the country, passing over states that include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana before arriving in Ohio. According to USA TODAY, nearly 500 cities in the U.S. are on the path of totality, including Cleveland and Toledo.
Cincinnati isn't in the path of totality, but it will still see a partial eclipse lasting 2 hours and 33 minutes. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will obscure approximately 99.4% of the sun.
Are you planning to view the solar eclipse in the Queen City? We have information you may need below. This is also the place for live updates throughout the day, complete with photos and videos. Check back here as the eclipse makes its way across the country.
Live broadcast of solar eclipse
Want to follow the 2024 solar eclipse live on Monday afternoon? Watch the USA TODAY broadcast at the video below.
What time does the solar eclipse start in Cincinnati? When will it end?
The eclipse begins in Cincinnati at 1:52 p.m. and ends at 4:24 p.m. The partial eclipse is expected to last approximately 2 hours and 33 minutes.
Solar Eclipse traffic information for Greater Cincinnati
The Columbus Dispatch reports that Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials expect 150,000 to 575,000 visitors in the state April 8. To help emergency responders and residents prepare, ODOT created an interactive online map forecasting traffic that day.
Where to get eclipse glasses in Greater Cincinnati
NASA doesn't approve any specific spectacles for eclipse viewing. However, the American Astronomical Society has a list of approved vendors for eclipse glasses and telescopes that can be purchased at many local retail stores, including Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and more.
But be careful because counterfeit glasses have flooded marketplaces for weeks leading up to the big event. If you're unsure whether your eclipse glasses are safe for viewing, check the International Organization for Standardization 12312-2 standard.
What to wear during the solar eclipse
Experts at Solar Eyeglasses recommend wearing shades of red and green to enhance your eclipse viewing experience and avoid neutral tones, such as black, white, gray and brown.
Where to watch the eclipse around Cincinnati
The closest city to Cincinnati where the total eclipse will be viewable is Harrison, located just 20 miles northwest of the Queen City. There, the total eclipse will occur around 3:08 p.m.
Several places around Greater Cincinnati will also host eclipse-viewing parties. Click here for a non-comprehensive list of eclipse-viewing events and spots in the area.
Solar Eclipse viewing do's and don'ts
Locally-based, nationally-known astronomer Dean Regas has outlined several tips for observing the upcoming eclipse, including info on eclipse glasses, solar filters and projection with smaller telescopes, purchasing special telescopes for eclipses and more.
