The 2024 solar eclipse is here! Get the latest weather forecast for Greater Cincinnati

The solar eclipse, one of the biggest astronomical events of the century, will begin at 1:52 p.m. on Monday. Even though Cincinnati isn't in the path of totality, we will still see a partial eclipse for 2 hours and 33 minutes. At the peak, the moon will obscure approximately 99.4% of the sun.

But will the weather impact the viewing experience? Here are the latest forecast updates for Eclipse Day, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. Remember, whatever the forecast is for that day, it's important to wear proper safety glasses when viewing the eclipse.

Cincinnati weather forecast for the solar eclipse on April 8

Good news, eclipse viewers! The NWS reports that dry conditions are in store for the solar eclipse Monday afternoon. Weak showers have mainly progressed east out of the area, so the expectation is that all precipitation will stop before daybreak with some low and mid-level clouds lingering. After this morning's rain, the rest of the day looks relatively clear and dry between Cincinnati and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Cirrus clouds may work their way into the region during the early afternoon hours, but the viewing experience in areas in totality won't be limited too much.

Currently, the forecast calls for a slight chance of showers before 8 a.m. before the day becomes partly sunny, which should result in viewable conditions. Temperatures will reach the low 70s, with a high near 74.

What time will Cincinnati see the solar eclipse?

The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and then make its way across the country, passing over states that include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana before arriving in Ohio.

For Cincinnati, the eclipse will begin at 1:52 p.m. and end at 4:24 p.m.

