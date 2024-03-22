Is your student's school closed for the 2024 eclipse? Check Cincinnati area closings here
A historic solar eclipse will pass through the Buckeye State April 8.
Parts of Ohio and other states will be temporarily shadowed in darkness due to the 2024 solar eclipse. Several Ohio cities are located within the eclipse's path of totality, meaning they will experience a total solar eclipse where the sun will be completely covered by the moon.
Cincinnati is located just outside the path of totality. The Queen City will experience a partial eclipse where 99.7% of the sun will be covered.
The last total eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806, and the next one won't occur until 2099.
Based on guidance from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, some Greater Cincinnati schools will observe a calamity day on April 8 and cancel school. Others will remain in session or dismiss students early.
Not all school districts have announced eclipse day plans. Those districts are listed as "NA" (not announced) on this list, which may be updated. Check your student's school district below.
Butler County
Edgewood City Schools: Closed
Fairfield City Schools: Closed
Hamilton City Schools: Closed
Lakota Local Schools: Closed
Madison Local Schools: Closed
Middletown City Schools: Closed
Monroe Local Schools: Closed
Ross Local Schools: Closed
Talawanda City Schools: Closed
Boone County
Boone County Schools: Closed
Campbell County
Bellevue Independent Schools: Closed
Campbell County Schools: Closed
Dayton Independent Schools: Open
Fort Thomas Independent Schools: Open, school will provide glasses to students
Newport Independent Schools: Closed
Southgate Independent Schools: Closed
Clermont County
Batavia Local Schools: Closed
Bethel-Tate Local Schools: Open
Clermont Northeastern Schools: Closed
Felicity-Franklin Local Schools: Open
Goshen Local Schools: Closed
Milford Exempted Village Schools: Open
New Richmond Exempted Village Schools: NA
West Clermont Local Schools: Closed
Williamsburg Local Schools: Open
Hamilton County
Cincinnati Public Schools: Closed
Deer Park Community City Schools: Early release, one hour
Finneytown Local Schools: Early release half-day
Forest Hills School District: Closed
Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools: Early release. Indian Hill High School and Indian Hill Middle School will release at noon. Indian Hill Elementary School and Indian Hill Primary School will release at 1 p.m.
Lockland City Schools: Open
Loveland City Schools: Closed
Madeira City Schools: Early release. Madeira High School releases at noon. Madeira Middle School releases at 12:30 p.m. Madeira Preschool releases between 12:30-12:45 p.m. Madeira Elementary School releases at 1 p.m.
Mariemont City Schools: Early release. Mariemont Junior High School releases at 11:40 a.m. Mariemont Elementary School and Terrace Park Elementary School release at noon. Mariemont High School releases at 12:05 p.m.
Mount Healthy City Schools: Open
North College Hill City Schools: Open
Northwest Local Schools: Closed
Norwood City Schools: NA
Oak Hills Local Schools: Open, early release
Princeton City Schools: Closed
Reading City Schools: Closed
Southwest Local Schools: Closed
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools: Early release. Students will be released two hours earlier than normal dismissal time.
Sycamore Community Schools: Closed
Three Rivers Local Schools: Closed
Winton Woods City Schools: Closed
Wyoming City Schools: Closed
Kenton County
Beechwood Independent Schools: Early release
Covington Independent Schools: Closed
Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools: Closed
Kenton County Schools: Closed
Ludlow Independent Schools: Closed
Warren County
Carlisle Local Schools: Closed
Franklin City Schools: Closed
Kings Local Schools: Open
Lebanon City Schools: Open
Little Miami Local Schools: Open
Mason City Schools: Open
Springboro City Schools: Closed
Wayne Local Schools: Open
