Is your student's school closed for the 2024 eclipse? Check Cincinnati area closings here

A historic solar eclipse will pass through the Buckeye State April 8.

Parts of Ohio and other states will be temporarily shadowed in darkness due to the 2024 solar eclipse. Several Ohio cities are located within the eclipse's path of totality, meaning they will experience a total solar eclipse where the sun will be completely covered by the moon.

Cincinnati is located just outside the path of totality. The Queen City will experience a partial eclipse where 99.7% of the sun will be covered.

The last total eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806, and the next one won't occur until 2099.

Based on guidance from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, some Greater Cincinnati schools will observe a calamity day on April 8 and cancel school. Others will remain in session or dismiss students early.

Not all school districts have announced eclipse day plans. Those districts are listed as "NA" (not announced) on this list, which may be updated. Check your student's school district below.

See something that needs to be updated?

Butler County

Edgewood City Schools: Closed

Fairfield City Schools: Closed

Hamilton City Schools: Closed

Lakota Local Schools: Closed

Madison Local Schools: Closed

Middletown City Schools: Closed

Monroe Local Schools: Closed

Ross Local Schools: Closed

Talawanda City Schools: Closed

Boone County

Boone County Schools: Closed

Campbell County

Bellevue Independent Schools: Closed

Campbell County Schools: Closed

Dayton Independent Schools: Open

Fort Thomas Independent Schools: Open, school will provide glasses to students

Newport Independent Schools: Closed

Southgate Independent Schools: Closed

Clermont County

Batavia Local Schools: Closed

Bethel-Tate Local Schools: Open

Clermont Northeastern Schools: Closed

Felicity-Franklin Local Schools: Open

Goshen Local Schools: Closed

Milford Exempted Village Schools: Open

New Richmond Exempted Village Schools: NA

West Clermont Local Schools : Closed

Williamsburg Local Schools: Open

Hamilton County

Cincinnati Public Schools: Closed

Deer Park Community City Schools: Early release, one hour

Finneytown Local Schools: Early release half-day

Forest Hills School District: Closed

Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools: Early release. Indian Hill High School and Indian Hill Middle School will release at noon. Indian Hill Elementary School and Indian Hill Primary School will release at 1 p.m.

Lockland City Schools: Open

Loveland City Schools: Closed

Madeira City Schools: Early release. Madeira High School releases at noon. Madeira Middle School releases at 12:30 p.m. Madeira Preschool releases between 12:30-12:45 p.m. Madeira Elementary School releases at 1 p.m.

Mariemont City Schools: Early release. Mariemont Junior High School releases at 11:40 a.m. Mariemont Elementary School and Terrace Park Elementary School release at noon. Mariemont High School releases at 12:05 p.m.

Mount Healthy City Schools: Open

North College Hill City Schools: Open

Northwest Local Schools: Closed

Norwood City Schools: NA

Oak Hills Local Schools: Open, early release

Princeton City Schools: Closed

Reading City Schools: Closed

Southwest Local Schools: Closed

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools: Early release. Students will be released two hours earlier than normal dismissal time.

Sycamore Community Schools: Closed

Three Rivers Local Schools: Closed

Winton Woods City Schools: Closed

Wyoming City Schools: Closed

Kenton County

Beechwood Independent Schools: Early release

Covington Independent Schools: Closed

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools: Closed

Kenton County Schools: Closed

Ludlow Independent Schools: Closed

Warren County

Carlisle Local Schools: Closed

Franklin City Schools: Closed

Kings Local Schools: Open

Lebanon City Schools: Open

Little Miami Local Schools: Open

Mason City Schools: Open

Springboro City Schools: Closed

Wayne Local Schools: Open

