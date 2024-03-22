Is your student's school closed for the 2024 eclipse? Check Cincinnati area closings here

Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
A historic solar eclipse will pass through the Buckeye State April 8.

Parts of Ohio and other states will be temporarily shadowed in darkness due to the 2024 solar eclipse. Several Ohio cities are located within the eclipse's path of totality, meaning they will experience a total solar eclipse where the sun will be completely covered by the moon.

Cincinnati is located just outside the path of totality. The Queen City will experience a partial eclipse where 99.7% of the sun will be covered.

The last total eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806, and the next one won't occur until 2099.

Based on guidance from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, some Greater Cincinnati schools will observe a calamity day on April 8 and cancel school. Others will remain in session or dismiss students early.

Not all school districts have announced eclipse day plans. Those districts are listed as "NA" (not announced) on this list, which may be updated. Check your student's school district below.

See something that needs to be updated? Send an email to vmoorwood@enquirer.com.

Butler County

  • Edgewood City Schools: Closed

  • Fairfield City Schools: Closed

  • Hamilton City Schools: Closed

  • Lakota Local Schools: Closed

  • Madison Local Schools: Closed

  • Middletown City Schools: Closed

  • Monroe Local Schools: Closed

  • Ross Local Schools: Closed

  • Talawanda City Schools: Closed

Boone County

  • Boone County Schools: Closed

Campbell County

  • Bellevue Independent Schools: Closed

  • Campbell County Schools: Closed

  • Dayton Independent Schools: Open

  • Fort Thomas Independent Schools: Open, school will provide glasses to students

  • Newport Independent Schools: Closed

  • Southgate Independent Schools: Closed

Clermont County

  • Batavia Local Schools: Closed

  • Bethel-Tate Local Schools: Open

  • Clermont Northeastern Schools: Closed

  • Felicity-Franklin Local Schools: Open

  • Goshen Local Schools: Closed

  • Milford Exempted Village Schools: Open

  • New Richmond Exempted Village Schools: NA

  • West Clermont Local Schools: Closed

  • Williamsburg Local Schools: Open

Hamilton County

  • Cincinnati Public Schools: Closed

  • Deer Park Community City Schools: Early release, one hour

  • Finneytown Local Schools: Early release half-day

  • Forest Hills School District: Closed

  • Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools: Early release. Indian Hill High School and Indian Hill Middle School will release at noon. Indian Hill Elementary School and Indian Hill Primary School will release at 1 p.m.

  • Lockland City Schools: Open

  • Loveland City Schools: Closed

  • Madeira City Schools: Early release. Madeira High School releases at noon. Madeira Middle School releases at 12:30 p.m. Madeira Preschool releases between 12:30-12:45 p.m. Madeira Elementary School releases at 1 p.m.

  • Mariemont City Schools: Early release. Mariemont Junior High School releases at 11:40 a.m. Mariemont Elementary School and Terrace Park Elementary School release at noon. Mariemont High School releases at 12:05 p.m.

  • Mount Healthy City Schools: Open

  • North College Hill City Schools: Open

  • Northwest Local Schools: Closed

  • Norwood City Schools: NA

  • Oak Hills Local Schools: Open, early release

  • Princeton City Schools: Closed

  • Reading City Schools: Closed

  • Southwest Local Schools: Closed

  • St. Bernard-Elmwood Place City Schools: Early release. Students will be released two hours earlier than normal dismissal time.

  • Sycamore Community Schools: Closed

  • Three Rivers Local Schools: Closed

  • Winton Woods City Schools: Closed

  • Wyoming City Schools: Closed

Kenton County

  • Beechwood Independent Schools: Early release

  • Covington Independent Schools: Closed

  • Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools: Closed

  • Kenton County Schools: Closed

  • Ludlow Independent Schools: Closed

Warren County

  • Carlisle Local Schools: Closed

  • Franklin City Schools: Closed

  • Kings Local Schools: Open

  • Lebanon City Schools: Open

  • Little Miami Local Schools: Open

  • Mason City Schools: Open

  • Springboro City Schools: Closed

  • Wayne Local Schools: Open

