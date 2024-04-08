Solar eclipse traffic updates: I-74 backed up as solar eclipse approaches

Traffic slowdowns and crashes are beginning to be reported on interstates 74, 71, 75 and 275 as the time for the eclipse grows closer.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan ahead and expect heavy traffic due to the eclipse. The path of totality is passing just to the west and north of Cincinnati.

Traffic cameras show a significant backup on westbound I-74 from Dent to the I-74/I-275 split.

Traffic is backed up on Interstates 275 and 74 Monday as the time for the 2024 solar eclipse approaches.

At noon, there were three crashes on area highways:

A crash is blocking the left westbound lane of I-275 just before the I-74 split.

There is a crash on the ramp from I-75 north to Galbraith Road.

There is a crash on the ramp from I-75 north to Davis Street in Lockland.

There is a crash blocking the right shoulder of I-71 northbound just north of Ronald Reagan Highway.

