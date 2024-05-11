Little Rock group deliver letters to Governor Sanders asking for an end to gun violence in their neighborhood

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group demanding their voices are heard delivered more letters to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday asking for an end to gun violence in their neighborhoods.

The group, led by Reverend Benny Johnson said it has lost too many family members and it’s becoming too hard to bare.

Arkansas Stop the Violence Movement speaking out after Sunday afternoon shooting leaving one injured

They said just recently someone opened fire at a park where children were playing. They believe the governor can do more to get illegal guns off the streets.

“We want to be seen, we want to be heard, we want our family on that beautiful picture and knowing that we can put our kids to sleep at night get them to school the next morning and know that they are going to come home safely. we want that same safety and security that she has with her family,” Lakesia Wilbon-Aycock said.

The letters were received and stamped. The folks in this group say they’re anxiously waiting to hear back from Governor Sanders.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.