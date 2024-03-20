Lincoln County Sheriff looking for woman in connection with theft charges

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted on theft and burglary charges.

LCSD said its criminal investigation division is asking for help in locating Alexis Lang. The department said Lang is wanted on charges of aggravated burglary and theft charges.

According to authorities, Lang has been staying in the area of Coffee County. Coffee County investigators now believe she may have fled to Alabama.

The sheriff’s department said anyone with any information on Lang’s whereabouts should call Investigator Patrick Murdock at 931-433-9821 or message the department on its Facebook page.

