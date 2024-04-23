Lewis County coroner determines shooting death of man in Chehalis was a homicide

Apr. 23—The death of an 84-year-old Chehalis man found last week in the 300 block of Market Boulevard has been ruled a homicide by the Lewis County Coroner's Office.

Royland E. Barnett, of Chehalis, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

The Chehalis Police Department announced the death on Thursday, April 11, after Barnett's body was found at a residence.

Officers with the Chehalis Police Department were dispatched to a report of "a possibly unresponsive male" at approximately 8:57 a.m., according to a news release from the police department.

"When medical staff arrived, they determined the male was deceased," the Chehalis Police Department stated in the news release. "Based on the initial circumstances, officers believed the death to be suspicious and Chehalis detectives responded to take control of the scene."

"This is an active investigation, and no further information is being released at this time," the Chehalis Police Department stated in the April 11 release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Jeff Fithen at 360-748-8605.

