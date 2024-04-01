Let it snow: Up to 6-8 inches forecast across Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties

SHEBOYGAN — Cities across northeast Wisconsin could receive several inches of snow this week, delaying spring's arrival.

Snow is forecasted from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday across eastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather could move from the south part of the state to the north and east. These conditions will have minor effects. There is no winter storm warning or emergency in effect.

Snowfall amounts are uncertain, as the storm already shifted west over the past few days, according to the NWS. It’s unclear if its track will change.

The forecast for April 2 to April 3 predicts snowfall in eastern Wisconsin.

A high chance of snow is predicted for the lakeshore. Manitowoc County and most of Sheboygan County could receive 1-8 inches of snow. There is a 40% to 70% chance that communities to the west, like Fond du Lac and Oshkosh, could receive snow, too, possibly up to 6 inches.

Wind speeds could increase Wednesday morning, with gusts reaching more than 40 mph. Blowing snow could lead to possible minor tree damage and reduced visibility.

