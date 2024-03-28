Sheboygan North student shares community stories with traveling installation

Alina Cha, a senior at North High School, created the "What's Your Story?" project, displayed at Lakeland University's Bradley Fine Arts Center, as seen, Tuesday, March 26 in Plymouth, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — A North High School student hopes to foster empathy and connection with an installation project.

As part of the Innovator Fellowship Program, senior Alina Cha created the “What’s Your Story?” project that offers people the opportunity to anonymously share their stories, some of which are later displayed for others to read on a gold gate structure adorned with ribbons and flowers.

“I think we all want to tell our stories, but sometimes we don’t want people to know that it’s us,” Cha said. “I think by having them be anonymous, people will have more of the courage to tell their story because they know that they won’t have a face to the story.”

Themes across more than 50 submissions Cha received vary greatly. Some include passions, heartbreak, familial challenges, post-partum struggles and body dysmorphia.

Cha said she designed the installation to resemble a gate, a place for people to walk toward and keep their stories alive or walk away and keep them in the past.

GoFundMe aims to help man with ALS: How to help a Sheboygan man as he battles ALS and Parkinson's disease

She said she saw the power of storytelling in a program through University of Wisconsin-Madison, which culminated with a written testimonial about participants' hardships.

In her testimonial, she said she "wrote about how I viewed myself as an individual negatively and how I grew from that. There were others about bullying. I think when you can connect together, that’s the power of storytelling.”

The installation can display 18 stories at a time, which are rotated when it moves locations. It was at Nyob Zoo Cafe, Paradigm Coffee and Music, and UW-Green Bay Sheboygan campus. It’s at Lakeland University’s Bradley Fine Arts Center until April 6. After that, Cha said it will move to North and South high schools.

Have a story tip? Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan North student displays 'What's Your Story?' installation