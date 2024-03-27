Lego requests California police department stop using their toy heads to cover suspect mugshots

The toy company Lego requested a Southern California police department refrain from using the company's toy heads to hide the identities of suspects in photos shared on social media.

The Murrieta Police Department began using Lego heads to cover people's faces in November 2022. The edited photos garnered attention last week after the department posted a statement titled "Why the covered faces?" on Facebook.

The online images prompted the toy company to contact the police department on March 19.

Lego "respectfully asked us to refrain from using their intellectual property in our social media content, which, of course, we understand and will comply with," Lt. Jeremy Durrant said in a statement to the Associated Press.

"We are currently exploring other methods to continue publishing our content in a way that is engaging and interesting to our followers," Durrant added.

Lego did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lego faces cover the suspects' faces. (Marietta Police Dept. / via Facebook)

The Murrieta Police Department protects the suspect's identity in accordance with the law but uploads photos of their faces covered to openly share what is happening in the city.

“The Murrieta Police Department prides itself in its transparency with the community, but also honors everyone’s rights & protections as afforded by law; even suspects,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The California legislature amended Penal Code 13665 in July 2021 to prohibit law enforcement from sharing photos of suspects arrested for nonviolent crimes.

Additionally, the state passed Assembly Bill 994 in September 2023, requiring agencies to remove suspect mugshots from social media after 14 days unless special circumstances exist.

The law went into effect in January, according to the department.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com