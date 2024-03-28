Legal battle threatening major project at Dayton Arcade

The completion of the rebuilding of the Downtown Dayton Arcade is in jeopardy as a huge legal battle threatens to derail the return of what is often called Dayton’s “most iconic building.”

Developers Cross Street Partners and their partners, SP Rotunda, are being sued by RLR Investments, the owners of the Fifth Third Tower.

In court documents, RLR is upset their tenants can no longer get from the Fifth Third parking garage to the tower by going through the Arcade. At one point, they even shut down construction work for two and a half months.

As we showed you on News Center 7 at 5:00, one of the people leading the last stage of the work for Cross Street Partners called the situation “mindboggling.”

To complete the work, developers had to close down a dark and damp walkway used by workers for companies located in the Fifth Third Tower.

“Because the Arcade was closed for so many years, they took liberties and put in a tunnel,” David Williams, manager of the Dayton Arcade preservation project, said.

When construction closed that tunnel last year, RLR’s lawyers went to court in an effort to “protect its property interests under an easement, to protect the interests of its tenants who benefit from and rely on the easement on a daily basis to travel between the Parking Garage and the Fifth Third Center, to prevent CSP from engaging in further acts of trespass on RLR’ s property, and to recover damages for (Cross Street Partners’) trespass on said property in violation of RLR’s property rights,” according to the lawsuit.

RLR did obtain a temporary injunction that stopped work for two and a half months, but the courts eventually ruled that the Arcade’s developers had the right to close down access during construction. RLR appealed that decision but a Court of Appeals agreed, so now RLR has filed another appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell went to the Fifth Third Tower looking to speak with representatives from RLR. He was told no one was available in Dayton to speak with him.

Lawyers representing the Arcade developers said an alternative pathway has been in place between the garage and the tower since mid-2023, but the tower’s owner claimed it was not an acceptable alternative to them.

Arcade lawyers have not yet filed their response to the complaint to the Ohio Supreme Court and that court has not yet agreed to hear the case.



