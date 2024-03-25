At least one hospitalized after shooting in Clark County

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clark County Sunday night.

Before 9:30 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Slayton Drive in Park Layne.

News Center 7 crews are on scene to learn more information.

At least one person was shot and taken to an area hospital.

On scene, a Clark County Sheriff’s Lieutenant told News Center 7 that two people were taken into police custody for questioning.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been called to respond, the lieutenant said.

Further information on the severity of any injuries was not immediately available.

