Lawrenceville man arrested after running from deputies at Georgia prison
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested after deputies said they found him in a restricted area behind the Washington State Prison in Washington County.
The incident happened Sunday.
Investigators said Willie Hall ran into the woods once he was spotted but was caught and arrested.
He has been charged with trading with inmates, crossing guard lines, and criminal trespass.
