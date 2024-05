A “large” tornado hit near Altus, Oklahoma, on Thursday, May 23, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

Timelapse footage shared by the NOAA/NSSL’s Thea Sandmael shows the funnel traveling near Creta, in southwest Oklahoma.

The NWS had previously issued a tornado warning for the area.

The agency advised locals not to venture outside to try to spot the tornado, citing poor visibility. Credit: NOAA/NSSL: Thea Sandmael via Storyful