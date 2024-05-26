Lake Travis superintendent: District wraps up successful school year, preps for challenges

On Friday, May 24, the 2023-2024 school year officially came to a close. I am astounded by how quickly we got to this point. But more importantly, I am grateful to our parents and the Lake Travis community for their partnership with and support of our amazing district throughout the past year. So much has happened during the past nine months. Both inside and outside the classroom, it has been another stellar year across our school district.

From the successful passage of our stadium facilities bond in November, resuming transportation services for many of our families, to the hoisting of championship trophies in UIL academics, athletics and fine arts, it has been a year filled with many accolades and accomplishments.

Paul Norton, Superintendent of Lake Travis ISD

On Friday, May 24, we recognized and celebrated 868 graduates from the Lake Travis High School Class of 2024. As a parent of a graduate, I am thankful for our administrators, teachers and support staff for their dedication, hard work and investment in our students throughout the past year. And as we conclude another amazing year at Lake Travis ISD, we are already preparing for the next one.

The 2024-2025 school year will be filled with many challenges and opportunities. We will continue to prioritize school safety and security, fiscal responsibility and facilities planning. Also during the coming year, we expect to break ground on our eighth elementary school and continue planning our second high school. Additionally, last month, our school board approved the creation of a Public Facilities Corporation, or PFC, that will allow the district to actively pursue workforce housing options in the Lake Travis area. We will be determining next steps for the PFC throughout the coming months. Without a doubt, more great things are ahead at Lake Travis ISD.

However, while the 2023-2024 school year may be over, we are still facing a number of challenges. At the top of that list is a projected budget deficit for our next fiscal year. Our executive leadership team has been hard at work, identifying efficiencies and developing best practices to address the shortfall. The most important takeaway from our budget conversations and planning has been the affirmation that no employee in our district is losing his or her job. Despite our budget deficit, our school board is committed to keeping Lake Travis as one of the top districts in our area for teacher and staff pay. Furthermore, the board is expected to vote on a potential compensation package in early June.

As our teachers, students and support staff prepare for their well-deserved summer break, I often remind myself and those around me that we live, work and play in Lake Travis — a place like no other in Texas. Our district will continue to be successful due in large part to our teachers and staff who do what is best for students each day. I am excited about the future of our great district. Until Wednesday, Aug. 14, I wish our Lake Travis ISD families a safe and relaxing summer!

Paul Norton is the superintendent of the Lake Travis school district.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: LTISD's Norton: District ends successful year, preps for challenges