Taylor Swift's London 'Eras Tour' shows bring A-list crowd — and showcase Travis Kelce romance

See all the celebs who were singing and dancing at the "Eras Tour" in London.

Swifties went wild when Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, right, appeared onstage for a bit on June 23. The football player attended all three sold-out shows — with a long list of other VIPs. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Taylor Swift got a hometown reception on the road in London.

The singer took her “Eras Tour” to Wembley Stadium over the weekend — the first three of eight shows there this summer — and the stars turned out for it. There were British royals and Hollywood royalty, and she made sure to give them a show, bringing out boyfriend of nearly one year, Travis Kelce, for an unforgettable cameo.

Swift — who famously sang, “Home is where the heart is, but god, I love the English” — had the VIP tent at max, but there were stars all over the arena, which holds up to 90,000. Most notable was Prince William, celebrating his birthday, with his little Swifties, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. They enjoyed the three-hour concert from box seats on Friday — with William showing off his dance moves — and got up close and personal with Swift backstage.

The trio helped the power pair make their nearly one-year-old relationship Instagram official with what is a contender for the celebrity selfie of 2024.

While London may have once been the backdrop for Swift’s romance with ex-Joe Alwyn, inspiring many songs, this is a new chapter — and one in which the Kansas Chiefs football star was prominently featured. He was a big presence at all three sold-out shows. He made it a family affair on June 21, hanging with brother and sister-in-law Jason and Kylie Kelce in the VIP area. During June 22's show, he clearly enjoyed his “Karma” callout, high-fiving fans as Swift sang.

Things escalated to a new level when Kelce came out on stage June 23, wearing a tuxedo and top hat, to help Swift during her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” outfit change. He was well-prepared for the skit, which saw him carrying her across the stage alongside her backup dancers, touching up her makeup and fabulously clicking his heels.

So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89k in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/lmzWy47NPF — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 23, 2024

That night, Kelce sat with Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott, in the VIP section, which was hopping. Also there were Swift Squad member Sophie Turner, music legend Paul McCartney, who accepted friendship bracelets from fans and bopped along to “But Daddy I Love Him,” Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, and Fleabag co-stars Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Paul McCartney dancing with fans to But Daddy I Love Him 😭😭😭😭 #LondonTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/Dcy6iXEtfV — Zoe 🤍 (@camdenswiftt) June 23, 2024

On June 22, Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Greta Gerwig, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were seen dancing to "Shake It Off." This video is a social media masterpiece, showing all the various stars Swifting it up.

This is so funny! Greta and Travis vibing, Ross hyping Tom Cruise to jam w them, Jason and his long lost Hemsworth brother vibing in the back, Ashton Kutcher looking over to the killa gang because he’s matching their energy getting the whole tent hype like it’s so good! 😂 pic.twitter.com/fqgkNjDgM9 — franny (@reputaydaya) June 23, 2024

Of note: Even prickly Grant had a good time, thanking Swift for hooking up his family after — and shouting out her “excellent if gigantic boyfriend.”

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024

On June 21, Swift pal Cara Delevingne was there as well as Salma Hayek, Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

There were musical surprises as well, including Gracie Abrams, who opened for the tour last summer, coming out to sing her newly released Swift collaboration, “Us,” on June 23.

On June 22, Swift brought out Paramore’s Hayley Williams to perform their Speak Now vault track “Castles Crumbling.” And it didn’t go unnoticed that Swift performed her apparent Kim Kardashian diss track, "thanK you aIMee," from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

Swift and Hayley Williams, left, of Paramore performing on June 22. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

While it was a gold star weekend for Swift, it wasn’t without some drama.

Fans are wondering what was up with Dave Grohl’s comments, made earlier this month onstage in Manchester, dragging Swift for not performing live when fans thought they had a cordial relationship. Also, Charli XCX had to tell her fans to stop chanting "Taylor Swift is dead" at shows. The backstory there is that fans speculate Charli's song “Sympathy is a Knife” is about Swift as she sings: “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick.” Charli is engaged to the 1975 drummer George Daniel, bandmate of Swift ex Matty Healy.

Swift is done with London — but only for now. Her tour continues this summer, but she returns to Wembley on Aug. 15 for five more shows, concluding Aug. 20. We’re sure her team is already fielding a long list of VIP requests for those dates too.