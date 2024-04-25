Knox County Schools superintendent: Teachers don't need to carry guns

Knox County Schools teachers and staffers do not need to carry concealed guns in school, Superintendent Jon Rysewyk said after the district's board meeting April 25, pointing out that every KCS school already has an assigned armed officer on duty.

The question arose after the General Assembly passed a bill April 23 that would allow armed teachers and staff in schools if they are certified. Gov. Bill Lee hasn't signed the bill, but it becomes law without his signature if he takes no action within 10 days, excluding Sundays.

The law would require the approval of the district, principal and local law enforcement agency for any teacher who seeks to be armed, and Rysewyk didn't slam the door on the idea. He said if the bill becomes law, KCS will check with the county law office for guidance.

"Talking about security and school safety is not new to us," Rysewyk said. "An armed officer who's highly trained in every one of our buildings is extremely important and that's the safest thing we can do for families and for students. ... There's not a need for us to to use the provisions in the new legislation."

The district leadership will run the bill, if signed into law, through the law department to get guidance on compliance if a teacher or staff member does want to carry a concealed handgun, Rysewyk said.

"But, the provision in this law is not one that Knox County Schools in my opinion needs to use at this time."

How Knox County lawmakers voted on the bill?

Knox County senators' votes on arming teachers:

Sen. Richard Briggs (R): Yes

Sen. Becky Massey (R): Yes

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R): Yes

Knox County representatives' votes on arming teachers:

Rep. Michele Carringer (R): Yes

Rep. Elaine Davis (R): Yes

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D): No

Rep. Justin Lafferty (R): Yes

Rep. Sam Mckenzie (D): No

Rep. Dave Wright (R): Yes

Rep. Jason Zachary (R): Yes

What are the rules for carrying a handgun on school campuses?

Students, even if employeed by the school, are not eligible to carry handguns.

This does not affect current or former law enforcement officers assigned to schools in accordance with any agreement between local law enforcement and the school district.

The school district is immune from monetary damages claims that may arise from the use of a handgun by an authorized teacher or staff member.

Carrying handguns in places such as gyms, auditoriums and stadiums during school events is not allowed. Guns are also not allowed in meetings where disciplinary matters or tenure-related issues will be discussed.

Maintain a valid Tennessee enhanced handgun carry permit, which requires training.

Undergo a background check and submit two sets of fingerprints to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI is directed to determine the person's eligibility to carry a firearm and conduct a criminal history check within 30 days, in addition to forwarding the second set of fingerprints to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a federal background check.

Receive psychological or psychiatric certification from a licensed health care provider.

Complete 40 hours of basic training in school policing.

Even if teachers meet these requirements, the school district's director of schools, the school principal and the chief of the "appropriate" law enforcement agency must sign off on a staff member's authority to carry a concealed handgun, so school administrators could block any teacher from going armed on campus.

The new law passed this week has not been signed by Gov. Bill Lee. If Lee does not sign the bill within 10 days, excluding Sundays, it will become law.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools superintendent: Teachers don't need to carry guns