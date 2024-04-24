How Knox County lawmakers voted on controversial bills, including arming teachers and pride flags

Tennessee lawmakers are winding down by once again putting themselves in the national conversation on several hot-button issues.

Members voted on several controversial bills, some of which easily passed through the Republican supermajority and while others fizzled out.

Senators blocked a bill prohibiting the display of political and ideological flags, including the pride flag, in public schools. Gov. Bill Lee's signature proposal for a statewide school voucher expansion never made it to the Senate floor.

But one bill, allowing teachers to be armed at school, will head to Lee's desk.

As the nation's eyes are on Nashville, here's how our elected officials voted on three high-profile education bills. In August, several legislators are facing primary challenges and all have challenges in November's general election.

Vote on arming teachers in Tennessee schools

Tennessee House Republicans this week passed legislation to allow trained teachers and school staff to carry guns despite pleas from Democrats, students and gun-reform advocates.

Armed teachers, who will be required to undergo training that some opponents have argued is not intensive, will be allowed to carry handguns in their classrooms and in most campus situations without informing parents or most of their colleagues they're armed.

Each district's director of schools, the principal and the chief of the "appropriate" law enforcement agency must sign off on a staff member's authority to carry a concealed gun, so school administrators could theoretically block any teacher from going armed on campus. The legislation also requires criminal and mental health background checks.

Knox County senators' votes on arming teachers:

Sen. Richard Briggs (R): Yes

Sen. Becky Massey (R): Yes

Knox County representatives' votes on arming teachers:

Rep. Michele Carringer (R): Yes

Rep. Elaine Davis (R): Yes

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D): No

Rep. Justin Lafferty (R): Yes

Rep. Sam Mckenzie (D): No

Rep. Dave Wright (R): Yes

Rep. Jason Zachary (R): Yes

Vote banning ideological flags, include pride flags, in schools

In a rare show of bipartisan opposition, Tennessee senators blocked a bill that sought to prohibit display of political and ideological flags, including the pride flag, in public schools.

Senate Bill 1722, would have prohibited the display of any flags that “represent a political viewpoint, including but not limited to, a partisan, racial, sexual orientation, gender, or other ideological viewpoint.”

The bill passed the House of Representatives in a party-line vote in February, despite constitutional concerns and outcry from the LGBTQ+ community. But the bill failed in the Senate in a vote of 13 to 6, failing to receive the required 17 votes needed for a constitutional majority.

Knox County senators' votes on banning pride flags in schools:

Sen. Richard Briggs (R) voted present, essentially declining to vote.

Sen. Becky Massey (R) joined seven other Republicans on a walk to skip the vote.

Knox County representatives' votes on banning pride flags in schools:

Rep. Michele Carringer (R): Yes

Rep. Elaine Davis (R): Yes

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D): No

Rep. Justin Lafferty (R): Yes

Rep. Sam Mckenzie (D): No

Rep. Dave Wright (R): Yes

Rep. Jason Zachary (R): Yes

Tennessee school choice voucher vote

Lee acknowledged there is no way forward for the legislation despite last-ditch negotiations through the weekend to revive the stalled bill.

The school choice legislation, a longtime priority for Lee, stumbled out of the gate over vast differences between dueling Senate and House versions, in addition to significant pushback from local public school stakeholders across the state.

Once lawmakers adjourn for the year, this version of the legislation will be permanently dead, as a new General Assembly will be sworn in after elections this fall. The governor could call the legislature back for a special legislative session to take up the matter, though doing so would likely not be welcomed because it would pull lawmakers off the campaign trail.

Since the legislation didn't make it to the House or Senate floor for final votes, not all Knox County lawmakers had the opportunity to vote on it. Neither Briggs nor Massey serve on Senate committees where it stalled out but some representatives serve on the house Education Administration, Government Operations, and Finance, Ways and Means committees.

House Education Administration Committee voucher vote:

The bill was approved in this committee.

Rep. Justin Lafferty (R): Yes

Rep. Sam McKenzie (D): No

House Government Operations Committee voucher vote:

The bill was approved by this committee.

This committee took a voice vote, which means they did not record individual votes, but Johnson and a few other Democrats requested to be recorded as voting against. Lafferty serves on that committee as well.

The Tennessean contributed to this report.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnewsws.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

