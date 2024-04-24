Knox County Schools leaders are reviewing whether to allow teachers to carry guns

Knox County Schools administrators have not made a decision whether to allow teachers to carry concealed guns in classrooms. The new law passed this week has not been signed by Gov. Bill Lee. If Lee does not sign the bill within 10 days, excluding Sundays, it will become law.

"At Knox County Schools, we are fortunate to have a highly trained, armed security officer in every school. We are aware that the bill is headed to the governor’s desk, and we will be reviewing it," Knox County Schools spokesperson Carly Harrington told Knox News.

Metro Nashville Public Schools administrators quickly announced the district will not allow teachers or staff members to carry concealed handguns on its campuses.

"We have a strong relationship with the Metro Nashville Police Department and agree that it is safest for only approved active-duty law enforcement officers to carry weapons on campus," MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said in an email to The Tennessean. "This has been our consistent practice at MNPS, and we have no intention of changing it."

Every Republican Knox County senator and representative supported the legislation, while both Democratic representatives opposed it.

Tennessee bill limits when teachers and staff can carry guns

The bill says faculty and staff must meet the following requirements to carry guns on school grounds:

Maintain a valid Tennessee enhanced handgun carry permit, which requires training.

Undergo a background check and submit two sets of fingerprints to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI is directed to determine the person's eligibility to carry a firearm and conduct a criminal history check within 30 days, in addition to forwarding the second set of fingerprints to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a federal background check.

Receive psychological or psychiatric certification from a licensed health care provider.

Complete 40 hours of basic training in school policing.

Even if teachers meet these requirements, the school district's director of schools, the school principal and the chief of the "appropriate" law enforcement agency must sign off on a staff member's authority to carry a concealed handgun, so school administrators could block any teacher from going armed on campus.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools are reviewing whether teachers can carry guns