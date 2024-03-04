What to know as TCAPs near and Tennessee third, fourth graders face being held back

The widespread effects of a statewide third-grade reading and retention law will be felt again this year as test dates for the standardized Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program approach.

This year, thousands of fourth graders who opted for yearlong tutoring to avoid retention last year will also be affected by the law.

The law, passed in 2021, took effect in 2023. It hinges on scores for the English language arts section of the TCAP, which is also known as TNReady. Third graders who score as "below" or "approaching" proficiency in that section may face retention if additional steps are not taken. Fourth graders who fell short on last year's test but opted into summer school and tutoring must hit a specific growth goal to move on to fifth grade.

Here's what parents need to know about navigating the implications of the law.

Families and students crowd around the front of Goodlettsville Elementary School on the first day of school in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

When are TCAPs?

TCAPs are set to be administered between April 15-30 for grades 3-5. Testing dates will vary by district.

When will third and fourth grade TCAP scores be available?

TCAP scores are typically released in two waves over the summer and early fall each year. However, the Tennessee Department of Education will release some scores and data early for third and fourth graders affected by the reading law.

English language arts scores for third graders will be released to districts on May 20 and growth data for fourth graders will be released on July 1. It will be up to districts to relay that information to parents and legal guardians.

How many could be held back?

As the reading law took effect last year, 60% of third grades fell short of the state's reading benchmark. That number does not factor in automatic exemptions. After exemptions, retakes, summer school and the appeal process all unfolded, just 1.2% of last year's third graders were held back under the reading law, which totaled just under 900 students.

However, more than 12,000 opted into yearlong tutoring in fourth grade. Those students must now show adequate growth or again face retention. A state education department projection estimates up to 6,000 of those fourth graders may be retained this year.

That means that out of the roughly 75,000 students who were third graders in the 2022-23 school year, anywhere between approximately 8-9% of them could ultimately be held back by the end of the current school year. That number includes the initial 1.2% along with the projected 5,000-6,000 more at risk in fourth grade.

School and district leaders meet with kindergarteners and a teacher at Highland Oaks Elementary School on Aug. 7, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn.

Are there exceptions for third graders?

Yes.

Some third graders whose scores fall short can move on to fourth grade without any further action. Those students include:

English language learners who have received less than two years of English language arts instruction

Those who were held back in a previous grade

Students with disabilities or suspected disabilities that impact their literacy development

It is up to the districts to sort out those students and inform parents.

Are there exceptions for fourth graders?

No, unless a proposed amendment to the reading law passes and takes effect immediately after. That measure is still pending in the state legislature, which is still in session. Sessions typically conclude somewhere between late March and mid-April.

What options do third graders have to move on?

Third graders who score as approaching proficiency must complete one of the following to move on to fourth grade:

Retest and score on grade level, with a retest window of May 22-31

Enroll in summer school, meet 90% attendance and show adequate growth

Have a free state-provided tutor for the entirety of fourth grade

A student walks into the school on the first day of school on Aug. 8, 2023, at Goodlettsville Elementary School in Goodlettsville, Tenn.

Additionally, third graders who score at or above the 50th percentile on their spring reading screening test can also move on if they enroll in tutoring for the entirety of fourth grade.

The State Board of Education defines "adequate growth" as a student scoring at least five percentage points higher on a post-summer school test than their baseline score. The baseline can be either their initial TCAP English language arts score or their retake score.

Third graders who score as below proficiency have the following options to move on:

Retest and score on grade level, with a retest window of May 22-31

Enroll in summer school with 90% attendance rate and have a free state-provided tutor for the entirety of fourth grade

Retake scores will be given to districts within two days of testing. Retesting and summer school dates vary by district. Students who opt for fourth grade tutoring must demonstrate adequate growth on their TCAP the following spring.

What goals must fourth graders meet to move on to fifth grade?

Fourth graders enrolled in tutoring under the reading law must either score as "meeting" or "exceeding" expectations, or show adequate growth on the English language arts section of their spring TCAP.

The state's formula for adequate growth for fourth graders factors in the student's English language arts score on the TCAP and the probability that they will eventually reach proficiency. The growth goal is individualized to each student.

Adequate growth data will be sent out to districts by July 1.

Mill Creek Elementary students arrive for the first day of school on Aug. 8, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Can I file an appeal?

Appeals are only open for third graders, unless state lawmakers pass a provision that also includes this year's fourth graders.

Appeals are open for third graders who scored as approaching expectations and faced a catastrophic event that impacted their ability to perform on the TCAP. The appeal window will be open from May 28-June 28. Once parents and legal guardians are notified of a retention decision, they have 14 days to file the appeal. Authorized school personnel are also allowed to file an appeal on behalf of a parent or legal guardian.

When will retention decisions be made?

Final retention notifications will be made by July 12. Some decisions may be made sooner for students who are not in summer programming.

Full timeline for third, fourth grade retention

Here are all the key dates in one place for 2024:

May 20: English language arts TCAP scores for third graders released to districts

May 22-May 31: Third grade English language arts TCAP retake window

May 28-June 28: Appeal window for third graders

By July 1: Adequate growth data for fourth grade students released to districts

July 12 : Final retention notifications made, specifically for students who participated in summer programming

Summer programming dates will vary by district.

A third grader raises a hand to participate during an English language arts assignment on June 6, 2023, at Dodson Elementary School in Nashville, Tenn. The student was part of Promising Scholars, the Metro Nashville Public Schools summer program.

What about the pending amendment to state law?

An amendment to a bill currently making its way through the state legislature may carve out additional paths for fourth graders and others.

The following provisions would apply to students in grades 4-8 who score as "below" or "approaching" on the English language arts section of the TCAP:

They must be allowed to retake the English language arts section of the TCAP in a written format

If they still score as "below" or "approaching" on the retake, they must attend a learning loss bridge camp, maintain a 90% attendance rate and show adequate growth on the post test — meaning they must score at least five percentage points higher than their benchmark test

After completing the bridge camp and post-test requirements, they must be assigned a tutor for the entirety of the following school year

Under the proposal, students must not be retained more than once in grades 4-8.

The measures are attached to a much larger bill, known as an omnibus, that proposes sweeping changes to the state's public education system. The proposal is still working its way through the state legislature. If it ultimately passes, it's not clear if it would apply to this year's fourth graders or take effect next year.

Where can I learn more?

More information on the third grade reading and retention law from the Tennessee Department of Education can be found at tn.gov/education/learning-acceleration.

Reach children's reporter Rachel Wegner at RAwegner@tennessean.com or follow her on Twitter, Threads and Bluesky @RachelAnnWegner.

