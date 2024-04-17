Tennessee reading law: Bill that would hold back fewer fourth graders still in limbo

A Tennessee bill that could curb how many fourth graders are held back under a state reading law remains in limbo after a Senate vote Wednesday.

The reading law requires third graders who fell short on state reading benchmarks to meet exemption standards, pass on a retake, enroll in summer school or win an appeal. Students who scored as "approaching" proficiency could also enroll in tutoring for the entirety of fourth grade — something around 12,000 students did last year.

But if those fourth graders do not pass the English language arts section of the state's standardized test or hit an individualized growth goal set by the state, they must be held back according to the law. The Tennessee Department of Education projected that up to 6,000 fourth graders may be held back if nothing changes.

The proposed bill seeks to put that decision back into the hands of schools and parents, with required interventions like summer school and tutoring in fifth grade if the child is not held back.

The House unanimously passed the bill Tuesday. The Senate also passed the bill in a 26-4 vote on Wednesday — but with an amendment proposed by Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, that would make the bill only apply for the next two years. Lundberg said the intent is to help children whose schooling was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We wanted to give them that pathway," Lundberg said.

Lundberg has voiced opposition to the change in the past and ultimately voted against it Wednesday, even with the amendment.

So ... now what?

The bill must now go back to the House for a vote on Lundberg's amendment. If it does not approve the change, it will once again go back to the Senate. If the Senate refuses to drop the amendment, the bill would head to a conference committee to hammer out differences. With the end of the session at hand, it's not clear if the two chambers will negotiate a deal.

The reading and retention law focuses largely on third graders who fall short of state reading benchmarks. But a lesser-known part of the law may hold back thousands of fourth graders this year if the bill does not pass.

The moves come as standardized Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program tests are being administered for grades 3-5 statewide.

Haley Eason, a Williamson County mother whose 11-year-old daughter Myleigh is in fourth grade, said the wait is excruciating as her daughter takes her test this week. She said her daughter is a straight-A student but has struggled on the TCAP, which put her at risk of retention last year. They opted for tutoring. Now Myleigh is facing the risk of retention once again.

"I just don't understand when everyone pretty much seems like they are for a change, and we keep going back and forth," Eason said. "I'm just really frustrated."

If the measure ultimately passes and the amendment succeeds, here's what it will mean for fourth graders.

Parents, schools to decide on holding back fourth graders

The reading law, passed in 2021 and enacted in 2023, requires third graders who fall short on the English language arts section of the state's standardized test to meet exemption standards, pass on a retake, enroll in summer school, win an appeal or qualify for tutoring for the entirety of fourth grade.

The original language of the law mandated those fourth graders be held back if they again fell short on the test or did not show adequate growth, as defined by a state formula.

If the bill passes, the decision to hold back or promote those fourth graders would rest in the hands of school leaders and parents or legal guardians. It would also add a separate reading screener test given to all fourth graders into the consideration.

If a fourth grader does not pass the English language arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test, meet their growth goal or show adequate growth on the reading benchmark test, the bill maps out several requirements.

The student's district or public charter school must call a conference with the student's parent or guardian, English language arts teacher and school principal to determine one of the following things:

Promote the child to fifth grade with interventions and academic supports, including a summer learning camp before fifth grade, enrolling in yearlong tutoring in fifth grade and an individualized learning plan developed with the child's parents or legal guardians

Retain the child in fourth grade

Children cannot be retained in fourth grade more than once, according to the reading law.

It's important to note that, according to Lundberg's amendment, the previous version of the reading law would go back into effect during the 2025-26 school year.

What's next for Tennessee third, fourth graders

TCAPs kicked off April 15 for grades 3-5 and will conclude by April 30. Exact testing dates vary by district.

Scores are typically released in two waves over the summer and early fall each year. However, the Tennessee Department of Education will release some scores and data early for third and fourth graders affected by the reading law.

English language arts scores for third graders will be released to districts on May 20 and growth data for fourth graders will be released on July 1. It will be up to districts to relay information to parents and legal guardians.

