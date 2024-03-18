What to know about Story County's Easter egg hunts, including one for adults

Children rush to look for Easter eggs during the McCallsburg Lions' annual Easter egg hunt at the city park Saturday, March 27, 2021, in MaCallsburg, Iowa.

If you thought all Easter egg hunts were for kids, think again.

This year, Prairie Moon Winery and Vineyards is hosting a free event featuring two separate hunts — one for kids and one for adults.

The all-ages Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 24 at Prairie Moon, 3801 W. 190th St.

With staggered start times, kids age 12 and under will hunt from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Adults and kids age 13 and up will hunt from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.

“Don’t forget to bring your basket to store all the egg-citing prizes, including candy, wine, and more,” Prairie Moon posted in its Facebook event.

Admission and participation in the hunts is free of charge. Snacks, charcuterie, wine, beer and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

St. Andrew’s Church is hosting its annual community egg hunt

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church will host an afternoon of free fun for families, including an Easter egg hunt from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23.

Raising Readers in Story County will hand out books to children. Joyful Colorz will offer free face painting. There will also be crafts, cookie decorating, a photo booth, a cake walk and snacks.

Easter worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 209 Colorado Ave.

Cultivating Hope offers a calmer egg hunt

Because traditional Easter egg hunts can be overstimulating for many children, Cultivating Hope Farms is teaming up with the Autism Society of Iowa for a drive-thru egg hunt.

From 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., March 31, families can enjoy surprises from the comfort of their cars as they drive down the long driveway at Raspberry Hill, 5500 240th St.

Sign up in advance at Eventbrite.com.

Here’s a list of other Easter egg hunts in Ames

Bethesda Lutheran Church, 1517 Northwestern Ave. — 10-11:30 a.m., March 23. Community Easter egg hunt, crafts, spring games.

North Grand Christian Church, 919 30th St. — Noon, March 31

Easter egg hunts in Story and Boone Counties

Boone — 1 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 1224 Hancock Drive

Cambridge — 10-10:45 a.m., Saturday, March 30, Ballard East Elementary. Ages 0-12.

Maxwell — 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 30, Maxwell City Park

Nevada — 1 p.m., Saturday, March 30, Rolling Green Village. Nevada Jaycees will hold their annual Easter Egg hunt. Children under 2 will start inside at 1. Children 3 and older, hunt outside at 1:15 p.m.

Slater — 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23 at Nelson Park, egg hunt for toddlers through third grade.

Story City — 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30, Easter Bunny Trail at North Park

To add your organization's Easter egg hunt to this list, please send details to Tribune reporter Ronna Faaborg at rlawless@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Find out where you can hunt for Easter eggs in Boone and Story Counties