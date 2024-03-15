Colo-NESCO's Jackson Wonders comes out on top in Ames Tribune's Student of the Week vote

Jackson Wonders of Colo-NESCO was the winner of the Ames Tribune's Student of the Week vote for March 15.

Colo-NESCO's Jackson Wonders came out on top in the Ames Tribune's latest Student of the Week vote.

Wonders received 1,131 votes, or 80.67% of the 1,402 votes cast to prevail over fellow nominee Grace Kimberley, who received 271 votes.

Jackson Wonders is a junior at Colo-NESCO and is greatly involved in the Colo-NESCO FFA Chapter and Agriculture in general. He is the Sentinel of the CN FFA and was a member of the Parliamentary procedure team competing in sub-districts. Outside of school, Jackson enjoys being on the farm or just talking to farmers. He is excellent in mechanics and plans to go to school to be a diesel mechanic/technician.

This week's poll closed Thursday, March 14.

More: Gilbert's Anna Saltzman prevailed in a tight Ames Tribune of the Week vote

Faculty from Story County high schools can nominate a student who demonstrates excellence throughout the academic year each week. Students from public and private high schools are eligible to participate.

Here was the other nominee for the Tribune's Student of the Week poll:

Grace Kimberley, Collins-Maxwell

Grace Kimberley is a kind, hardworking student. She leads with integrity and always strives to be her best in her academics and extracurricular activities. Grace is a positive role model for her peers and her sister.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@amestrib.com.

More: Ames, CYTown partnering to fund future renovations of four Iowa State Center buildings

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Jackson Wonders of Colo-NESCO is the Tribune's Student of the Week