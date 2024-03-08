Gilbert's Anna Saltzman prevailed in a tight Ames Tribune of the Week vote

Anna Saltzman of Gilbert was voted the Ames Tribune's Student of the Week for March 8.

Gilbert's Anna Saltzman prevailed in a close race in the Ames Tribune's latest Student of the Week vote.

Saltzman secured 45,427 votes, or 53.36% of the 85,126 cast this week to narrowly finish ahead of fellow nominees Avery Lambert of Colo-Nesco and Sophie Comegys of Collins-Maxwell.

Saltzman is a junior who recently earned Iowa FFA's highest honor, the Iowa FFA degree. She is a highly successful student, with straight As in classes that include DMACC coursework. She also participates in multiple sports and extracurricular activities at Gilbert High School and is noted by teachers as a kind leader.

This week's poll closed Thursday, March 8.

Each week, faculty from Story County high schools can nominate a student who demonstrates excellence throughout the academic year. Students from public and private high schools are eligible to participate.

Here were the other nominees for the Tribune's first Student of the Week poll:

Avery Lambert, Colo-NESCO

Avery Lambert is a junior who is participating in FCCLA and is a state competitor with FBLA (CN's first State Competitor in the school's new business club). Outside of school, he keeps busy working as many hours as possible at his part-time job at Good & Quick in Zearing. He plans to attend Iowa State and major in business. He is off to a good start as he is already happy to discuss his favorite stocks.

Sophie Comegys, Collins-Maxwell

Sophie Comegys, a senior at Collins-Maxwell, stands out for her academic excellence. She's on track to obtain her Associate's Degree from DMACC before graduating high school, which is a testament to her dedication to her academics. As president of the Student Council and a committed member of the National Honor Society, she demonstrates both leadership and community spirit.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@amestrib.com.

