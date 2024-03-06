Ames superintendent search is in "full swing:" School board defines desired attributes

The search for the next Ames Community School District superintendent is in "full swing," according to the school board at Monday's meeting.

Current Superintendent Julious Lawson announced he was leaving the district on Jan. 28. His last day will be June 30, ending a two-year tenure to take a position with the Zion School District in eastern Illinois.

The Ames Community School District is working with Hazard, Young, Attea Associates to fill the opening. HYA helped the district recruit and hire Lawson two years ago.

HYA Senior Associate Ted Blaesing informed the school board that several candidates are interested in the position and additional candidates who are considering applying.

"I know I have a number of what I would call 'Tier 1' candidates that are very interested and have started their applications," Blaesing said. "I have several more Tier 1 candidates that are in the 'think about it' stage. I am encouraged by that."

A majority of the board said the next superintendent would ideally be familiar with the state of Iowa as well as the Ames community.

"I'm looking and recruiting candidates who have had at least some experience in the state of Iowa, preferably administration experience," Blaesing said. "There are a few candidates that have zero credentials in the state of Iowa. I have placed them into what I call 'Tier 2' and sometimes 'Tier 3."

The school board agreed Ames' next superintendent will ideally be familiar with the history, culture, and needs of the school district, as well as the city and the state.

Board member Scott Dryer felt it was fair to ask applicants to research the history, culture and needs of the school district.

"I would like to think that any candidate that we interview its apparent they've done their homework, which shows their seriousness about the job as well," Dryer said. "It's a big enough job that if you're serious about it, you better be making a trip to Ames, contacting anyone you can to get some information and figuring out how things work."

The next superintendent will be expected to serve the Ames school district for many years.

Survey asks community members desired qualities

The district posted an online survey to gauge what the public wants in a superintendent. The survey garnered 631 responses from a mix of administrators, community members, parents and guardians, students, support staff and teachers.

All six groups of survey takers listed recruiting and retaining personnel as one of their top priorities.

Most respondents would like the new superintendent to instill a positive environment in the district. Fifty-four percent of participants said they wanted a superintendent to foster a "professional environment of trust and respect," and 51% want the person to "establish a culture of high expectations."

Other priorities included transparent communication and visibility in the Ames school district.

District defines superintendent qualities

The Ames Community School District reviewed the survey responses, compiling a list of characteristics they hope to find in the next superintendent. Those qualities include being a relationship builder and "politically astute." The school said the candidate must have teaching expertise as well as management and leadership skills. The superintendent must also have strong communication skills and be "culturally competent."

A short application window

The deadline to apply for the Ames superintendent position is March 31. The first round of board interviews will take place in the first week of April, with the board selecting its finalists shortly after.

Interview groups of board members, district staff, and community members met with the finalists in the previous hiring process. The board will adopt a similar strategy by reaching out to the same community members who participated in the last search, with a desire to keep the hiring process confidential.

The board will select finalists and conduct final interviews before announcing the new superintendent in late April.

