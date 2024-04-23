Get to know candidates in the June Primary; Two Carlsbad forums upcoming.

Early voting starts May 7 for the June 4 Primary Election.

Eddy County residents can get to know the candidates running for office during two forums in Carlsbad. All forums are free and open to the public.

Eddy County NAACP branch hosts first forum

Republican candidates for Eddy County Sheriff and District 55 in the New Mexico House of Representatives are expected to participate in a forum scheduled for 6 p.m. April 25 at First Christian Church. Those candidates include Matthew Hutchinson, Victor Martinez, Cathrynn Brown and Jack Volpato, according to an NAACP news release.

When the forum ends at 8 p.m. all candidates will participate in a mix and mingle until 8:45 p.m., read the release.

Second forum set for May

The second forum takes place two days after early voting starts, at 6 p.m. May 9 at the Pecos River Village Conference, said Jason Shirley, of Assign Advertising.

“All candidates in contested races have confirmed (attendance),” he said.

A Facebook post from Assign Advertising, said the forum would be shown live on social media.

A look at other contested races in the June primary

New Mexico Senate District 42: Larry R. Scott (R), Steven V. McCutcheon (R).

Board of County Commissioners District 3: Justin Wilson (R), Philip John Troost (R).

Poll workers take care of last minute voters during the 2023 local elections at the Eddy County Election Warehouse on Nov. 7, 2023.

Other election odds and ends

In New Mexico, primary elections are open to voters registered with one of the three major parties: Democrat, Libertarian and Republican.

At 8 a.m. May 7, early voting starts at the Eddy County Clerk’s Office in Carlsbad at 325 South Main Street and at the Eddy County Sub-Office at 602 South First Street in Artesia.

Early voting ends June. For more information on where to voted visit the Eddy County Clerk's Bureau of Elections website.

