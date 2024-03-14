Who is running in the June 4 primary election? A look at Eddy County candidates

Tuesday was filing day for candidates seeking state and county offices in the June 4 primary elections in New Mexico.

In Eddy County there are two State senate seats open, alongside four State representative seats. A new Eddy County sheriff will be selected along with Eddy County treasurer and three county commission.

June 4 primary: Everything you need to know

Candidates running for office in Eddy County

New Mexico Senate District 34: James G. Townsend (R)

New Mexico Senate District 42: Larry R. Scott (R), Steven V McCutcheon (R)

New Mexico House District 54: Christian Scott Ehmling (L), Jonathan Allen Henry (R)

New Mexico House District 55: John Jack S. Volpato Jr. (R), Cathrynn N. Brown (R)

New Mexico House District 66: Jimmy G. Mason (R)

5th Judicial District Attorney: Dianna L. Luce (R)

Eddy County Sheriff: Victor E. Martinez (R), Matthew Todd Hutchinson (R), Andrew G. Kennedy (L)

Eddy County Treasurer: Patricia H. Carrasco (R)

Board of County Commissioners District 2: Hayley Klein (R)

Board of County Commissioners District 3: Justin Wilson (R), Philp John Troost (R)

Board of County Commissioners District 5: Sarah Maria Cordova (D)

Primary Election open to three major parties

In New Mexico, primary elections are open to voters registered with one of three major parties: Republican, Democratic and Libertarian.

Qualified voters may register to vote at any time.

For information about where to cast ballots in the June 4 primary visit Eddy County Bureau of Elections website.

